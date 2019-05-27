Vision Development Foundation (VDF) Donates Sugar to Communities

The Vision Development Foundation on Sunday distributed sugar to communities across the country. The sugar is in 10kg bags, and over 2000 bags were handed over to beneficiaries who include the less privilege, as well as staff of organizations and health facilities. The deputy governors of the West Coast and Central River Regions Musa suso and Omar Sey respectively thank the foundation for its efforts towards improving the livelihood of vulnerable families in the Gambia.

They duo further commended VDF’s commitment in alleviating poverty in communities. The Chief Executive Officer of the Organization for Social development and inclusion for persons with disability Yankuba Faal Sonko described VDF as a development oriented organization, citing their activities as social inclusive.

The director of public relations of Vision Development Foundation Sheik Tijan Fofana said VDF is here for all Gambians. “Vision Development Foundation is apolitical and I hereby urge the community leaders that received the items on behalf of their communities to distribute them evenly,” said Fofana. He added that the donation is meant to ease the livelihood of the less privileged, especially during Ramadan. The donation was received by representatives of beneficiaries from the regions, communities and other interest groups.