THE MINISTER OF TRANSPORT WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE VISITS WORK AT THE BANJUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AND THE GAMBIA PORTS AUTHORITY

The Gambia’s only sea port is undergoing a massive transformation and expansion as cargo volume increased by over a third during the past two years.

As part of his on-going tour of infrastructure project works being implemented across the country, the Minister of Transport Works and Infrastructure on Wednesday visited the Airport Improvement Project at the Banjul International Airport.

Minister Bai Lamin Jobe and delegation was taken on a conducted tour of the airport to inspect the infrastructure there. The Minister express optimism in what he saw and urged the management to keep up the momentum.

The Works Minister later proceeded to Gambia Ports Authority GPA Complex in Banjul where the Managing Director of GPA Ousman M Jobarteh took the minister to a conducted tour of the ports facilities. Speaking tour reporter, Minister Jobe said he was impressed by what he found.

“I am very impressed because initially I thought it was small but this is a huge project,” in reference to the port expansion programme. “I am surprised by what we found here, we are not only renovating but building a new terminal,” says the Works Minister.

The visit to infrastructure works on-going in Banjul marks the conclusion of the Minister Bai Lamin Jobe’s tour which began over a week ago.