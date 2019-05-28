The Custodian Of The Two Holy Mosques Chairs The 14th Ordinary Islamic Summit Underway In Mecca

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the 14th Ordinary Session of the Islamic Summit Conference in Makkah Al-Mukarramah on 31 May 2019 (26 Ramadan 1440 A.H.). The Session will be chaired by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Ordinary Session of the Islamic Summit shall be convened under the theme: “Makkah Al-Mukarramah Summit: Hand in Hand toward the Future”. It will be attended by the leaders of OIC member states to evolve a unified stance on the ongoing issues and events in the Muslim world.

GRTS’s Karabulie Conteh in Saudi Arabia reports that the Summit will be preceded by a Senior Official meeting, which will submit the outcomes of its deliberations to the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of OIC member states due in Jeddah on 29 May 2019. The Ministers will submit the draft Final Communiqué to the Islamic Summit for adoption.

It is expected that the Islamic Summit will issue ‘Makkah Declaration’ and the Final Communiqué, which will address many current issues in the Muslim world.

Leaders are expected to consider the position of OIC member states on the latest developments in the Palestinian question and announce a unified stance on recent developments in a number of OIC member States. They are also expected to take clear stances on the recent events regarding Muslim communities and minorities, the mounting discourse of hatred against Muslim communities, Islamophobia, the need to counter terrorism and violent extremism, and other political, economic, cultural and social issues of interest to the OIC.

The 13th Session of the Islamic Summit Conference was held in Turkey in 2016.