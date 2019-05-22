PROSECUTORS ANNOUNCE CLOSURE IN THE NIA 9 TRIAL CASE

The NIA 9 trial has been going on for over two years, and at one point, the judge threatened to throw out the case if prosecutors fail to proceed with the case.

A team of state prosecutors led by Antouman Gaye Tuesday finally announced the closure of their case in the protracted murder trial involving the former director general of the renamed NIA, Yankuba Badgie and seven other officials after two years of marathon hearing. The prosecution made the announcement after presenting 35 witnesses before Justice Kumba Sillah- Camara of the High Court in Banjul.

Lawyers for the accused persons led by Barrister Emmanuel Cheme however submitted that they intend to file a no- case submission in a form of written address which was granted by the trial judge and the matter was subsequently adjourned to 29 May for mentioning.

The embattled NIA officials are being tried on murder charge for their alleged involvement in the murder of Solo Sandeng, a political activist and the youth mobiliser of the Opposition United Democratic Party who marched on to the street in 2014 demanding for electoral reform.