FABB FOUNDATION DONATES TO QURANIC MEMORIZATION SCHOOLS

The First Lady’s foundation FABB has been providing vital support to all sectors of society especially during times of need

Fatoumatta Bah Barrow’s Foundation on Tuesday donated Ramadan gifts to Quranic memorization schools in the Lower, Central, North Bank, and Upper River Regions. The items include rice, sugar, cooking oil and dates. They were presented to regional governors at statehouse on Tuesday.

Each region receives 50 bags of Rice, 50 bags of sugar 10 cartons of dates, and 10 by 20 liters of cooking oil. In his speech, the Admin and Finance Officer of the Foundation Lamin Yabo, emphasized that the First Lady’s foundation’s top priority is helping needy Gambians. Yabo said the First Lady is continuously working with partners to complement government’s development efforts.

The regional Governors on behalf of beneficiaries commended the Frist Lady for the gesture. Governors of Lower River Region Fatou Jammeh Touray and North Bank Region Ebrima KS Dampha both describe the donation as timely. Governor Dampha assured the foundation that the donated items will reach the intended beneficiaries.