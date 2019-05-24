THE NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION ORGANISES A DAYLONG MEETING

The commission seeks to sensitize the public on their mandate and how they intend to execute that mandate

By Kaddijatou Juwara

Established by an Act of Parliament, the National Human Rights Commission on Thursday organized a one-day stakeholders meeting in Kololi with the aim to discuss and raise awareness about their mandate. The Commission also seeks to explore partnership with stakeholders.

In his speech the Minister of Justice Abubacarr Tambedou said the forum will promote the importance of human rights in the country, adding human right is the fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the laws of The Gambia. Minister Tambadou advises stakeholders to be proactive in maintaining peace in the country.

The Chairperson National Human Right Commission Emmanuel Joof noted that the meeting will create a common understanding on the importance of human rights and its framework. He promises continuous collaboration in promoting justice across the country.

The Deputy Resident Representative UNDP Nessie Golakai Gould emphasized that it is part of United Nations top priority to promote and maintain human rights. She added that for any country to attain development, discrimination and human rights violation must be eradicated.