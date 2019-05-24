THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY SELECT COMMITTEE ON TRADE TOURS INSTITUTIONS UNDER THEIR PURVIEW

The MPs made the visit to assess the operations of these businesses and institutions and as well investigate the working conditions of employees

By Fatou Janneh Mbai

As part of its oversight function, the National Assembly select committee on Trade, Regional integration, NEPAD, World Bank and least developed countries are on a five-day tour to companies under their purview to obtain first-hand information about businesses in the country.

The visit also accord heads of institutions and companies the opportunity to inform members of the Select Committee their daily operations and the required facilities for the smooth running of their organizations and businesses. The MPs also took note of successes as well as challenges faced by the departments.

The delegation visited Salam Company, a steel manufacturing company in Banjul, where the General Manager Ebrima Sinera took them on a conducted tour of the facility and explained to them how they operate.

“One of the main challenges impeding the growth of our company is the limited space at the Banjul sea port,” Mr. Sinera told the delegation. He appealed to the government to expand the Country’s only sea port.

Among the issues raised by some of the employees included, low wages, lack of protective working gears, lack of health insurance cover among others. In an interview with GRTS, the Chairperson of the select committee Muhammed Mahanera expressed dissatisfaction on employees working conditions.

The MPs’ delegation also visited the Tiger Cement Factory in Brikama where the employees confirmed that they are well paid; provided with good working conditions and social security. The NAMS praised the CEO Hamidou Jah.