THE CONSTITUTIONAL REVIEW COMMISSION CRC CONSULTS THE SECURITY SERVICE SECTOR

The CRC promise to meet all relevant stakeholders in its mandate to draft a new constitution for The Gambia

By Ousman Manneh

The Constitutional Review Commission CRC Wednesday continued its consultations by meeting members of the security services in Bijilo. The meeting attended by heads of the security services in country centered on how national security issues can be embedded in the new constitution.

In his remarks, the National Security Adviser to the President, Momodou Badjie, noted the importance of National Security towards the Promotion and Protection of the Territorial integrity and Sovereignty of the Gambia.

“There cannot be indifference between the security apparatus as the security agencies derived their regulatory frameworks from the constitution.” Interacting among the various security services will bring dividend to Gambians in the new dispensation,” according to Badjie.

He affirmed that National Security should be the guardians of the rule of law, democracy and human rights and freedoms of Gambians, noting that the dialogue will contribute to the formulation of a comprehensive legal document that reflect the will of Gambians.

The Chairman of the Constitutional Review Commission Justice Cherno Sulayman Jallow restated CRC’s commitment to engage Gambians in the drafting of a new constitution that will govern the future of the country.

Justice Jallow enjoined the officials to provide relevant information that will enhance and entrench the services of the security apparatus as well as maintain the peace and governance system in the country. He further thanked institutions for their position papers submitted to the CRC.