Press Release: Cabinet Reshuffle 15th March 2019

REPUBLIC OF THE GAMBIA

Office of The President

State House

Banjul

OP/291/249/01/PART IV (182- ABS)

Press Release

Cabinet Reshuffle

STATEHOUSE, BANJUL, 15th MARCH 2019 – His Excellency, Mr. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia acting under the provisions of sections 70 (5) (a), 71(4) (b) and Sections 70(3) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of The Gambia has made the following changes to his cabinet with effect from 15th March 2019:

E. A.N.M Ousainou Darboe has been relieved of his cabinet appointment as the Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia with immediate effect, and Honourable Dr. Isatou Touray, Minister of Health has now been appointed to the position of the Vice President. She will oversee the Ministry of Health until further notice.

Amadou Sanneh has been relieved of his cabinet appointment as Minister to Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment. Mr Lamin Jobe has been appointed Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment. The 51 year old Jobe is a native of Sanchaba Sulay Jobe and holds a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of Poona, India. Mr Jobe worked at the Ministry of Finance and Trade from 1981 to 1996 before moving to the National Investment Promotion Authority and Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation respectively. From 1998 to date he was General Manager of LAMFAM Enterprises in The Gambia and Guinea Bissau respectively, before his current appointment as Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment.

Lamin N. Dibba has been relieved from his appointment as Minister of Agriculture, and Honourable James Gomez, Minister of Fisheries and Water Resources will oversee the Agriculture Ministry until further notice.

