GOVERNMENT SAYS IT WOULD PROCURE OVER SEVEN AND A HALF THOUSAND TONS OF FERTILIZER FOR FARMERS

The news comes less than a month when the first rains are expected fall. The fertilizer would be accompanied by farm implements to boost government’s efforts in its drive to introduce mechanized agriculture in the country.

By Momodou Jallow, State House Correspondent

Government has unveiled plans to procure over 7500 metric tons of fertilizer, an assortment of agricultural inputs and an additional 300 metric tons of seeds to farmers across the country to enhance production through mechanization.

This was revealed by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the office of the president during a media briefing at State House, where Amie Bojang Sissoho spoke on a range of issues that transpired at the Presidency in the last four weeks.

Madam Sissoho revealed that government is prepared to take steps to improve The Gambia’s agricultural sector by supporting farmers with fertilizer, equipment and seeds and other requirements to modernize what she describe as a “vital sector” of our economy.

These efforts, she continued will be complemented by development partners such as the FAO and the government of the Arab Republic of Egypt to provide assorted seeds to farmers in selected communities and create employment.

On Security sector reforms, the Director Press at the office of the president revealed that a steering committee headed by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice has been set up to coordinate the process. She however denied suggestions that The Gambia signed a deal to forfeit hosting the OIC insisting that it reached an agreement with African countries to defer the event until 2022.

The DPPR concluded that officials from the UN and IMF have recently praised The Gambia’s ongoing governance and economic reforms being implemented by the Barrow administration as part of the agreed transition with coalition partners.