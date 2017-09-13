Receiver of Companies testifies at Janneh Commission

As the probe into former President Jammeh’s financial dealings intensifies, the Janneh commission continues to summon both former and serving officials to shed lights on their dealings with the ex-leader.

On Monday, veteran chartered accountant and Receiver of Companies of the ex-president, Augustus Prom told the commission that his firm was yet to issue its interim report on Jammeh’s assets. According to him, Alhamdulillahi Petroleum and Mining Company is not part of the assets he was assigned.

He said they were working on the liquidation of Carnegie Mineral which was a compulsory liquidation by court order. “I was appointed on the 6th of August 2015 to 31st August 2017 as liquidator for Carnegie Mineral. We have done the inventory but did not value the asset as at now,” he said.

On whether Carnegie Mineral was valued, the witness discloses that an evaluation was made by the Sheriff Division through one Ebrima Njie. He said by the time of the inventory, the stockpile of Carnegie was taken by GAMICO.

Also testifying, Baboucarr Jobarteh, Deputy Manager of the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), recalled that the Government constituted a legal suit against Youth Development Enterprise (YDE) adding that the late Baba Jobe used to go to the Ports to deal with YDE matters.

According to Mr. Jobarteh, 2007 they received directives from Office of the President for the purchase of air tickets for visiting delegates, Black Beauty Pageant, USA and the sum of $305,280 which was signed by Dr. Njogu Bah, then Secretary General. The sum of $1800 was paid to each of the 622 delegates.

He said on the 26th January 2011, they received another directive from the Office of the President for extension of land belonging to GPA to International Milling Corporation the land was allocated and physically handed over to the said company.

Mr. Jobarteh disclosed that the sum of D18, 464,850 was the agreement for the compensation of the land by the said Company but the company failed to honour the agreement despite writing several letters to the Managing Director, Muhammed Bazi. He said he had no idea why the company was not sued for the breach of agreement.