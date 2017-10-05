President Barrow Reaffirm his resolve towards Energy Crises

His Excellency President Adama Barrow reiterates his government’s commitment to solving the Gambia’s persistent energy problems, as he made his surprise visit to the National Water and Electricity Company – NAWEC main power plant in Kotu.

9 Political Parties recommitted towards national development

Nine political Parties have agreed to set out their political differences aside and work for the supreme interest of national development. The disclosure came following a recent media briefing organized by the Interparty committee at the Independent Electoral Commission Headquarters in Kanifing where party members further discussed accord of its memorandum of understanding.

Gambian Muslims observe Yowmul Ashura

Muslims in the Gambia observed Yowmul Ashura marking the beginning of the new Islamic year 1439. Ashura is an Islamic duty that marks the start of a new Muslim year. The Gambia observed the day with the customary tradition of fasting and prayers in mosques and public places as dictated by Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

NAWEC-SENELEC Interconnection, a Success!

Residents of six rural villages in the North Bank and Lower River Regions have expressed delight on the new NAWEC-SENELEC cooperation that provided them with uninterrupted electricity supply. The effort is earmarked to ease the load shedding of NAWEC within the Greater Banjul Area, which of recent has been affected by persistent energy problems.

18 GRTS Staff certified by GFS

Eighteen Participants from the Gambia Radio and Television Services have been certified by a home-based business development company – GFS. The five day event seeks to induct Producers, Reporters and Presenters on the art of modern broadcasting as to better deliver on their roles.