Official quest to Prosecute former Gambian President formerly launched

Victims of Yahya Jammeh’s alleged atrocities and human right groups, take new practical steps to bring the former Gambian president and his accomplices to justice. The official quest for prosecution has been formally launched with a title “The campaign to bring Yahya Jammeh and his accomplices to Justice.” A famous prosecutor credited for hunting down former African dictators has been assigned to do the job.
