Kudang Health Centre registered no maternal death since January

The Assistant Nursing Officer Kudang Health Centre says the centre has not received any registered maternal deaths since January. Baboucarr Cham said the record was due to the effectiveness of the drugs and materials in the health centre as well as a rise in awareness creation. He made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting of staff of the health centre and UNFPA-media team on a nationwide tour of UNFPA intervention sites and partner institutions.

Cham commended UNFPA for supporting the health centre with adequate family planning materials, maternal, infant and life-saving drugs over the years.

The delegation also held a meeting with the Novia Scotia Gambia Association drama group the “Sarata Jabang” in Kerewan Samba Sere, CRR. The Novia Scotia Regional Coordinator CRR Samba J. Bah highlighted the effectiveness of drama in sensitizing the public against harmful traditional practices such as FGM on the general well-being of women and children.