Janneh Commission grills ex- SG Njogu Bah

Former Secretary General, Njogu Bah has come under heavy scrutiny by members of the Janneh commission to explain the numerous loans taken from Social Security and Housing and Finance Corporation (SSHFC) by the office of the former president.On the issue of D10 Million loan from SHFFC for the rehabilitation of Prisons, Mr Bah said he was not aware of any rehabilitation. But acknowledged that he did receive the money and handed it over to Jammeh.

On the issue of D10 Million loan from SHFFC for the rehabilitation of Prisons, Mr Bah said he was not aware of any rehabilitation. But acknowledged that he did receive the money and handed it over to Jammeh.According to him, the $500,000 he also received in cash was meant for the compensation of families of the Ghanaians allegedly killed in The Gambia.

According to him, the $500,000 he also received in cash was meant for the compensation of families of the Ghanaians allegedly killed in The Gambia. He said the second $500,000 he received from the corporation for onwards transmission to Japan was cancelled.

Mr Bah informed the Commission that loans taken from SSHFC were intended to be paid through the Ministry of Finance and he did make a general follow-up of loans taken from SSHFC noting that the corporation and GPA were once under the purview of the office of the president.

He said the D15 Million loan request for the purchase of Tobaski rams was written by himself base on directives from his former boss with the promised that the loan will be paid after sales.

He added that he felt sorry for SSHFC and once told Jammeh that the Corporation’s accounts were in the red and that they should be refunded.