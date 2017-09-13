Jammeh’s close associates uncovered at Janneh Commission

The secretary to cabinet under ex-president Jammeh has revealed to the Janneh commission the names of some of the dictator’s closest business partners.

Nuha Touray named Amadou Samba, Muhammed Bazzi, Tony Ghattas, Tibou Camara, and Nicolae Euzainu, former Gambian Ambassador to France.

He recalled that he was tried by the former President for allegedly destroying a file that could be use against the petroleum officials who were charged with numerous offences, including economic crime.

Mr. Touray said he knew that the then President use to do business through Kanilai Group International (KGI), Kanilai Family Farm (KFF), Green Industries and Kanilai Bakery.

He said Jammeh’s assets include Doune Hotel which he bought using GNPC accounts at Sky Bank and GT Bank.

Meanwhile, Pateh Jah, Permanent Secretary at the Personal Management Office also continued his testimony at the commission.

He provided the commission with Public Service Regulation, General orders (GO’s) Civil Servants code of conduct, Financial Instructions (FI’s) and Training Policy which was marked and admitted by the commission.

According to him the training policy do not cover training outside the civil service.