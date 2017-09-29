Information Minister Briefs Press on Government activities

The Minister of Information, Communication Infrastructure has highlighted key issues pertinent to national development during a press briefing convened by his ministry.

The session which forms part of the ministry’s drive to brief the public about trending national issues dwelled on some of the government policies and programs.

These include the current interrupted power supply in the Greater Banjul Area, the president’s UN general assembly meeting, and the Kuntaur flood assistance efforts.

Demba Ali Jawo also deliberated on the operations of the truth, reconciliation and reparation commission, security sector reform, the Janneh commission amongst others.

The information Minister also responded to questions from several journalists from various media houses. Key amongst them was mechanisms put in place by the government to address the plight of deported migrants and the marketing of produce by farmers.

————————————————————————————————–

More testimonies at Janneh Commission

Deliberations continue at the commission of inquiry into the financial dealings of former president Yahya Jammeh. The Managing Director Gambia Ports Authority Abdoulie Tambedou who had held the same position under Jammeh disclosed wide-ranging interferences by Jammeh into the operations of ports.

He said the office of the former president had directed that the Barajelly ferry be given to Gam Petroleum to transport materials without any financial compensation to GPA.

He said similar directives were also issued by the office of the former president for GPA to sanction many transactions most of which were at a loss to GPA. He mentioned Euro Africa and Youth Development Enterprise as some of the entities that owe GPA millions of dalasi. Mr Tambedou also explained that GPA had spent thousands of dalasis to ferry Jammeh’s rams, and Jammeh never refunded the money.

————————————————————————————————–

Turkish government support LRR disaster victims

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency Tuesday presented relief items to disaster victims in Lower River Region. The items were received by the governor of the region Fanta Bojang-Samateh-Manneh at a ceremony held in Soma. 200 bags of rice, 200 bags of cement and 125 packets of corrugated iron sheets were handed over to the governor. Officials of the National Disaster Management Agency said the items would be distributed to 94 affected households in the area. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the donors saying the assistance was timely.

At least 508 people are said to have been affected by disasters in LRR, the most hard-hit region.

Governor Bojang-Samateh-Manneh praised the Turkish agency for the support. The Turkish Ambassador to the Gambia Ismail Sefa Yuceer said the donation was anchored on the longstanding bilateral relations between Banjul and Ankara.

———————————————————————————————-

FOA Lunches Food Fortification Project

The Gambia Government and FAO Tuesday launched the food fortification project. The multi-million-dollar four-year scheme is designed to fight malnutrition in the Gambia. Food fortification is the process of adding micronutrients to food.

The Vice President Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang said in addition to food fortification, the government is also working to improve quality education and healthcare. National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) is the implementing agency. Speaking at the launching ceremony the Executive Director of NaNA Pa Modou Cheyasin Phall said fortification could help tackle the challenge of malnutrition in the country. FAO Country Representative Perpetua Katepa Kalala said the Gambia’s recent report on malnutrition shows the country needs the food fortification project to fight malnutrition.

————————————————————————————————–

Nema launches Interactive Platform

The National Agricultural Land and Water Management Development Project (Nema) Monday presided over the launch of the Promoting Interactive Platforms at Nema Project Intervention Sites. The program held at the Nema conference hall in Abuko was organized in partnership with the West African Rural Foundation and The Gambia Chapter of the Global Youth Innovation Network. Speaking on the occasion Nema project director Momodou Gassama called for interaction and participation to ensure sustainability of the project. He said the platform would greatly assist the Nema beneficiaries as well as other actors on the agricultural and rural development sector. Director of the Gambia chapter of the Global Youth Innovation Network Momodou E. Njie noted that the project, would create 18 new rural agri-businesses during the two-year period.

————————————————————————————————–

Kudang Health Center registered no maternal death since Jan

The Assistant Nursing Officer Kudang Health Centre says the centre has not received any registered maternal deaths since January. Baboucarr Cham said the record was due to the effectiveness of the drugs and materials in the health centre as well as a rise in awareness creation. He made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting of staff of the health centre and UNFPA-media team on a nationwide tour of UNFPA intervention sites and partner institutions.

Cham commended UNFPA for supporting the health center with adequate family planning materials, maternal, infant and life-saving drugs over the years.

The delegation also held a meeting with the Novia Scotia Gambia Association drama group the “Sarata Jabang” in Kerewan Samba Sere, CRR. The Novia Scotia Regional Coordinator CRR Samba J. Bah highlighted the effectiveness of drama in sensitizing the public against harmful traditional practices such as FGM on the general well-being of women and children.