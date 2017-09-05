Former President Jammeh ordered the withdrawal of $2M from GNPC

The managing director of Skye Bank Gambia, David Aluko has told the commission of inquiry into the financial dealings of former President Jammeh and his business associates that Jammeh through his then secretary general and head of the civil service, Momodou Sabally withdrew $2Million from the accounts of the Gambia National Petroleum Company.

“On the 23rd of September 2013, we received instructions from the former President and signed by former SG Momodou Sabally for the withdrawal of $2Million from accounts of Gambia National Petroleum Company,” He told the commission on Monday while testifying to shed light on the counts operated by GNPC.

Meanwhile, the executive director and regional head of cooperate banking, Guaranty Trust Bank, Isatou Jawara, explained that GNPC has two dalasi accounts, as well as dollar and Euro accounts. Jawara said the ex-president and Sabally were signatories to the dollar accounts. According to the GT Bank official, on 28 September 2013, an amount of $76,379.54 was debited to GICEC from GNPC through the directives of Jammeh and Sabally. Jawara also furnished the commission with the statement of the accounts which were marked as exhibits by the chairman of the commission, Mr. Surahata Janneh.

The Managing Director of Trust Bank, Ebrima Sallah also gave evidence with regard to the account of GNPC at the Trust Bank. According to Sallah, the Ministry of Petroleum has dollar and dalasi accounts which were opened in 2016 and the signatories at the time were, Dodou Bammy Jagne and Amadou Njie. However, he told the commission that there was no transaction with regards to the dalasi account while on the dollar account the only transact was $258,352.13. He said the balance as of July 2017 is $258,565.25. With regards to the account of GNPC, the Trust bank MD testified that the company has five accounts, two dalasi accounts, and three dollar accounts.

Meanwhile, preliminary findings indicate that Jammeh fled the country with at least $50 million (D2.9 billion dalasis) following months of standoff sparked by his refusal to cede power after losing elections. Finance minister, Amadou Sanneh earlier told the National Assembly that the former strongman spent at least $147 million (D5.89 billion dalasis) in the last three years of his rule. Jammeh is suspected of siphoning an estimated $7 million, factoring in the fact that most of his transactions were done by cash and off government records. A court order has seen at least 184 landed properties, 95 bank accounts and 17 companies belonging to or associated to the Jammeh, frozen.