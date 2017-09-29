FOA Launches Food Fortification Project

The Gambia Government and FAO Tuesday launched the food fortification project. The multi-million-dollar four-year scheme is designed to fight malnutrition in the Gambia. Food fortification is the process of adding micronutrients to food.

The Vice President Fatoumatta Jallow Tambajang said in addition to food fortification, the government is also working to improve quality education and healthcare. National Nutrition Agency (NaNA) is the implementing agency.

Speaking at the launching ceremony the Executive Director of NaNA Pa Modou Cheyasin Phall said fortification could help tackle the challenge of malnutrition in the country. FAO Country Representative Perpetua Katepa Kalala said the Gambia’s recent report on malnutrition shows the country needs the food fortification project to fight malnutrition.