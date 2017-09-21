Ex-petroleum Minister faces Janneh Commission

Sira Wally Ndow-Njie, Former Minister of Petroleum under President Jammeh
Monday testified before the Janneh commission probing into the
ex-president’s financial dealings.
she confirmed to the commission of being a signatory to a GNPC account at
Guaranty Trust Bank adding that she was instructed by the former President
to open the said account.
“ I told Jammeh that I cannot be the signatory to the account but he said I
have to because I was the Minister.” She told the commission.
Documents from the GNPC Special Services account, Guaranty Trust Bank
dollar, dalasi accounts and related documents were admitted as exhibits.
However, Mrs. Njie revealed that she never came across the dalasi account.
According to her she was directed to pay contractors for works they did for
the former government and there was a withdrawal of $500,000 made to that
effect.
Minutes from the witness to Guaranty Trust ordering the bank to effect or
process payment to Sanna Jarju, former Chief of Protocol in the sum of
$500,000 and $358,000 were admitted as exhibits.
The witness further testified that she was further instructed to withdraw
the sum of D500,000 by the former President because he wanted to pay
contractors.
A letter instructing her to disburse funds for the maintenance of state
Aircraft amounting to $2,800 was admitted by the commission.
She finally testified that her arrest and prosecution was based on
allegations that they were not supposed to be part of transactions relating
to the import of fuel with a particular company but eventually the charges
were dropped.