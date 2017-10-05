Ex-Jammeh business associate wants in-camera testimony

Business Tycoon and former Jammeh associate has made a request through his lawyer for the Janneh Commission to allow him to testify in private in relation to millions of dollar and dalasi his company paid to the ex-president.

Appearing for the third time, Muhammed Bazzi, a Belgian – Lebanese business magnate said he feared for his personal safety and that of his workers.

Meanwhile, the Commission Chairman, Lawyer Surahata Janneh said the request by Bazzi would be looked into.

In a related development, the Coordinator of MA Karafi, Momodou Lamin Sonko shed light on the payment of D24, 054,000 paid to them from the account of the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) account.

He said D24, 054,000 was a payment made to the company regarding the construction of Sankandi-Karantaba road which was built by their company.

On the issue of Kairaba Beach Hotel, Mr. Sonko revealed that the hotel was sold to their company by the former president in the sum of $10,000,000.

He said when Mr. Karafi came to the Gambia for a friendly visit, former President Jammeh opted to sell the hotel to him and the negotiation was done by Amadou Samba who in turn appointed his sister, Marie Samba to represent the company and prepared documents on behalf of the company.