Members of the west African insurance companies this afternoon called on the president H.E Adama barrow at his office in Fajara. The delegation of top excecutives was at the presidency to discuss with the Gambian leader their activities and the roles they could play in the new Gambia. After the meeting, the secretary general and CEO William Coker spoke to GRTS.
